CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Cfra

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cfra from $218.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

