CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

CME Group stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.47. 2,394,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,714. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

