CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 11,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

