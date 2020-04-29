Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.47 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

