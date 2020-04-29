Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Cognex has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. 69,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

