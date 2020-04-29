Columbus Circle Investors Buys 29,778 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

