Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $78,177,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $64,567,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 160,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $430.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $450.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.32.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

