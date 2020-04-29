Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 13,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $75,890,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $332.46 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.