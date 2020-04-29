Columbus Circle Investors Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

