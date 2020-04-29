Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 5,117 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Synopsys stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

