Columbus Circle Investors Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.