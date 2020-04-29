Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 370,561 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

