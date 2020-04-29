Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 19,101,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

