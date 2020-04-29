Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

CBSH traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 3,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,562. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,006 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $0. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 20,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

