Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €3.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €3.90 ($4.53) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.82 ($5.60).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €3.65 ($4.24). 17,891,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.93. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of €8.22 ($9.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.