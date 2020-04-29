Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 77,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.