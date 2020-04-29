COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 2,173,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,922. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

About COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

