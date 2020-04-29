Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 52,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,534. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

