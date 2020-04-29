Comparing 360 Finance (QFIN) and Its Competitors

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 360 Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 6.08% -12.79% 5.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.78 360 Finance Competitors $5.17 billion $876.55 million 8.66

360 Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

360 Finance has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s rivals have a beta of -1.15, indicating that their average share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 374 1138 1180 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 159.87%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 54.16%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

360 Finance beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

