Comparing Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and El Pollo LoCo (NYSE:LOCO)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill and El Pollo LoCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 2 15 16 0 2.42 El Pollo LoCo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $845.24, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and El Pollo LoCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 4.39 $350.16 million $14.05 62.80 El Pollo LoCo $442.33 million 0.98 $24.90 million $0.75 16.49

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo LoCo. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 5.95% 23.90% 7.82% El Pollo LoCo 5.63% 11.09% 4.41%

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats El Pollo LoCo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of May 2, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

