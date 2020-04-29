Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 469,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,723. The company has a market cap of $945.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.