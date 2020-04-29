Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Critical Comparison

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Compugen and Polarityte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Polarityte 1 0 5 0 2.67

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.10%. Polarityte has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,333.02%. Given Polarityte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Compugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Polarityte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 53.12 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -32.14 Polarityte $5.65 million 7.26 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.29

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Polarityte. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polarityte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polarityte has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Polarityte shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Polarityte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Polarityte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -75.28% -52.01% Polarityte -1,636.46% -169.50% -131.92%

Summary

Compugen beats Polarityte on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

