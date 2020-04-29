Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of CXO stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 1,212,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,391. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Concho Resources by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Concho Resources by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

