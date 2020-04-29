Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.38 million and $173,296.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDEX, CoinBene and CoinEx. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, ABCC, UEX, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

