Contrasting 360 Finance (QFIN) and Its Competitors

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 360 Finance to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s peers have a beta of -1.15, meaning that their average share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 6.08% -12.79% 5.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 360 Finance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 374 1138 1179 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 192.60%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 67.14%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 Finance and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.36 360 Finance Competitors $5.17 billion $876.55 million 8.09

360 Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

360 Finance beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

