Contrasting Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Diamondback Energy pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Berry Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Berry Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.51 $240.00 million $6.93 5.48 Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.41 $43.54 million $1.35 2.12

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 6.05% 7.00% 4.57% Berry Petroleum 7.78% 11.42% 6.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Berry Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 5 21 0 2.81 Berry Petroleum 0 7 2 0 2.22

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $83.77, suggesting a potential upside of 120.45%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus price target of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 152.25%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

