Contrasting Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and GreenSky (OTCMKTS:GSKY)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and Weyland Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $529.65 million 1.49 $31.98 million $0.57 7.70 Weyland Tech $34.65 million 0.86 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 6.04% -103.33% 8.55% Weyland Tech -18.88% -84.61% -65.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenSky and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 1 7 1 0 2.00 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenSky presently has a consensus target price of $7.97, suggesting a potential upside of 81.55%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenSky beats Weyland Tech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

