Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE VLRS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLRS. Capital One Financial lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at $11,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,264 shares in the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.