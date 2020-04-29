Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,554. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 564,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 315,335 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,064 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 133,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

