CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. CarGurus (NYSE:CARG) Head-To-Head Comparison

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CarGurus and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.80%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 3.88 $42.15 million $0.38 53.58 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.54 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -710.00

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 7.16% 17.62% 11.34% CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19%

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats CooTek (Cayman) on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

