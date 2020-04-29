Copa (CPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copa stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Copa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

