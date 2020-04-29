Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 681.8%.

CORR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 374,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.95. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

