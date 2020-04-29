Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.