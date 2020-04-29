Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,013,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

