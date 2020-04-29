CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $755.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.00.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $609.97. 17,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.51. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $482.10 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

