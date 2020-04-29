CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $660.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.45.

CSGP stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $609.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,630. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $482.10 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

