Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.01 million, a PE ratio of 133.17 and a beta of 1.49. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Covanta by 79.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 298,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 13.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Covanta during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

