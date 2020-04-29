Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.81 ($36.99). The company had a trading volume of 2,354,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a twelve month high of €51.70 ($60.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.