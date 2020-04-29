Cowen Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,525.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,552.52.

GOOG stock opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.81. The firm has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 43.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $5,814,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

