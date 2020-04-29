Craig Hallum Raises Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target to $200.00

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STMP. National Securities assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Stamps.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 143,777.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,929 shares in the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 446.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,424,000 after buying an additional 404,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

