Crane Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Crane has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Crane stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. 35,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

