Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,739. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.5% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.