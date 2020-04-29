Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $3,148,086.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,907,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,049,232.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.51, for a total value of $625,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 129,097 shares worth $42,899,247. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $295.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $402.15.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $322.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

