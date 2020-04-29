Credit Suisse Group Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $185.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $1,980.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $236.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.89. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

