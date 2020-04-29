Credit Tag Chain (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, BCEX and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000308 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000470 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 933,352,040 coins and its circulating supply is 59,746,852 coins. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, IDAX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

