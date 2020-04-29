Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 293,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.98. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $68.82.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

