Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.23)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.90 million.Cree also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.23–0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 3,209,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,590. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

