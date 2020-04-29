Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

