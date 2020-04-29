CROAT 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CROAT has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $52,177.76 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,982,633 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

