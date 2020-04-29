Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.